Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unilever by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 479,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 602,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

