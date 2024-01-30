United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Raised to $710.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $710.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $542.31.

URI stock opened at $647.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $658.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 42.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

