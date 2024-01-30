Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $156.85 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day moving average is $137.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

