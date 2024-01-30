Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.20-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,231. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after acquiring an additional 288,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,717,000 after acquiring an additional 173,708 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.