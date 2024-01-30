UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $3.97 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.97 or 0.00009135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and $2.06 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00156791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,754,717 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

