US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

US Foods Trading Up 1.9 %

USFD stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.24. 408,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,327. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on US Foods

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in US Foods by 744.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Foods by 29.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.