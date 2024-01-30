Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Increased by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 137.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.04. The stock had a trading volume of 107,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,926. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $225.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

