Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,862 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Qualys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Qualys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.08.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.65 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

