Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,111,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842,469. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.28 and its 200-day moving average is $323.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

