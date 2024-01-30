Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 16,673 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

Danaher Trading Up 3.8 %

DHR traded up $8.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.86. 2,955,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,037,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $231.78. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

