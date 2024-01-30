Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,844 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,831 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

