Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,774 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.06. 267,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.98.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.