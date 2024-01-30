Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,004,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,985,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after buying an additional 376,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $336,771,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 367,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $99.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research cut Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

