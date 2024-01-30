Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,613,646,000 after purchasing an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,495,917,000 after purchasing an additional 480,421 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,437,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.82. 878,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $313.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.90.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

