Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $5.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $561.01. The company had a trading volume of 165,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.