Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,220 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 448,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Trading Down 0.6 %

Exelon stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406,160. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

