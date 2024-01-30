Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,486 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,715. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.