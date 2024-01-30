Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,683 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $191.98. 67,854,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,750,773. The company has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

