Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,782 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Five Below by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Five Below by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $707,000.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.05.

Five Below Trading Down 2.0 %

FIVE stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.16. 459,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.14. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

