Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $358.28. 874,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,683. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The company has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

