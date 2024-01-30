Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 49,487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 13,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 14,831 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,931,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

