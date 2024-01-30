Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,323,000 after acquiring an additional 322,480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after purchasing an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.68 on Tuesday. 503,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,625. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

