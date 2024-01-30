VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 52732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
