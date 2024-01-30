VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.17

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 52732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.