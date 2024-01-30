VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Gap Down to $306.64

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $306.64, but opened at $293.84. VanEck Oil Services ETF shares last traded at $295.63, with a volume of 206,758 shares trading hands.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $227,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.