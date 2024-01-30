Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363,905. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

