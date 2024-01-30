Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 424,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.52. 74,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,442. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $225.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

