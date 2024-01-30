Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Lowered by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $65,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,290. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

