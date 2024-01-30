Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 20,349,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,031,000 after buying an additional 20,228,284 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $88,634,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 947,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,606,000 after buying an additional 462,016 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR opened at $179.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

