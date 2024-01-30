VELA Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,213 shares of company stock worth $18,801,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,020.27.

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,043.89. 114,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $971.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $949.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $776.43 and a 12 month high of $1,047.57.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

