VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,757. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.