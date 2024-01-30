VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 338 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,757. The stock has a market cap of $233.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.
Insider Activity at PepsiCo
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
