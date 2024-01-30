VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 5,979 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

ABT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,820. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.76.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.