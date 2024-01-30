VELA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Envista by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. 913,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.94 million. Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eric Conley bought 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,436.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

