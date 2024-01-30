VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Copa by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPA. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $99.60. 119,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,578. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

