VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 4.6% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $42,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 144.8% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after acquiring an additional 300,187 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 64.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 225,645 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

KEX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 159,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.92 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

