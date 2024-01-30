VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,038. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

