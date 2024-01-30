VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 967.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 145,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock worth $414,640. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 607,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,653. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

