VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,417 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.