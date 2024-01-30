VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $310,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,139. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.