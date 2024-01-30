VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,136. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

