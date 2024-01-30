VELA Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 204,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. 4,472,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,729. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

