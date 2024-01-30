VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 472,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $83.26.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

