VELA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

VELA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 989 shares of the software company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.92 on Tuesday, reaching $625.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $636.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $602.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.