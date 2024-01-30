VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 91.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $178,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

