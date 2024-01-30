VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98,059.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 736,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,559,000 after buying an additional 735,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.05. 118,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.38. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.51 and a 12 month high of $261.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

