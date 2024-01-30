VELA Investment Management LLC Takes $737,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 274,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBSS stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $107.85. 14,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.01 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $104,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $771,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Stories

