VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.1 %

HLI stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.96. 233,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.