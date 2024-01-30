Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0237 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $60.40 million and $1.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00083759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,551,585,076 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,585,074 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

