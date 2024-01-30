Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Verint Systems stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 778.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $48,192.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verint Systems news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $78,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

