Vertcoin (VTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,455.47

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $16,455.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,488.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00156791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.27 or 0.00554580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00057453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00374968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.88 or 0.00167517 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,619,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

