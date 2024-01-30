Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 3.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. 1,086,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,526,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SPCE. Truist Financial raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPCE

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 11,299.86% and a negative return on equity of 113.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,443 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.